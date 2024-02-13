And looking back through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times, these people around the Causeway Coast didn’t forget.
They are pictured celebrating St Valentine’s Day in many and varied ways from playing tennis to looking after their hearts by eating porridge!
Take a look and see if you can recognise anyone...
1. Retro
Joan McCaffrey (left), organiser of a Coffee Morning in Shiels Court in 2009 in aid of Ballymoney Hospice Support Group, pictured along with Group treasurer, Annie McFarland and a Valentine's hamper which was up for grabs in a raffle. Photo: NI World
2. Retro
Anne Norrie (r), NI Chest Heart & Stroke’s volunteer co-ordinator for the Ballymoney area, Roisin Hughes fundraising co-ordinator and Tony Gannons, sales manager of Flahavan’s, join forces to encourage people throughout Ballymoney to prove they ‘have a heart’ by organising a Shortcake/Shortbreak fundraising event to support the charity’s research into heart disease. Flahavan’s, Ireland’s leading oat miller has created a healthy oatmeal shortbread recipe exclusively for the week-long event running throughout Valentine’s Week back in 2009. Photo: NI World
3. Retro
Mr. David Grainger, principal, Mrs. Alison Best, art teacher, and pupils of Coleraine College Kirsty Bell, Judith Barr and Robert Powdall pictured with the display they made at Sainsbury's for Valentine's Day. Included are staff Ian Glass, Dot McGowan, and Catriona Myers pictured back in 2008. Photo: NI World
4. Retro
ON COURT...Stephanie Ross in action during the Coleraine Tennis Club Valentine match back in 2008. Photo: NI World