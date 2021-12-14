Sara Gardiner David McNaugher and Racheal Davis pictured at the Finvoy YFC disco at Ballymoney Rugby Club. Piccture Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia
NOSTALGIA: Young farmers’ disco at Ballymoney Rugby Club

This week we take a look back at 2009 and a disco at Ballymoney Rugby Club.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 9:54 am

Do you recognise any of the dancers enjoying the Finvoy YFC event?

1.

Helen Taylor Dannielle Gamble and Rachael Frew pictured at the Finvoy YFC disco at Ballymoney Rugby Club. Piccture Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

2.

Alaistair Taylor Johnnie Hanna and Martyn Blair pictured at the Finvoy YFC disco at Ballymoney Rugby Club. Piccture Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

3.

Judith Holmes and Sara Boyd pictured at the Finvoy YFC disco at Ballymoney Rugby Club. Piccture Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

4.

Kathryn Woosey Paul Morrison and Denise Hunter pictured at the Finvoy YFC disco at Ballymoney Rugby Club. Piccture Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

