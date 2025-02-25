Can you spot any familiar faces?
1. Pancake Day
Tori Owens, Miss Fleming, Kerry Armstrong, Lauren Moore, Clare Hitch and Amy Greenaway making pancakes in Home Economics at Carrick College in 2012. INCT 02-416-RM Photo: RM Studios
2. Pancake Day
St Nicholas 4th Carrick Beavers who took part in a pancake making event in 2012 were Roma Rajkumar, Joy McCrory and Thomas LLoyd. INCT 11-011-tc Photo: Tim Cully
3. Pancake Day
Making pancakes back in 2012 were Finn McCartney, James McAuley and Ethan Barret. INCT 11-013-tc Photo: Tim Cully
4. Pancake Day
4th Carrick Beavers leader Sharon Maxwell helps Nathan Irvine and John Mitchell prepare their pancake mix in 2012. INCT 11-018-tc Photo: Tim Cully
