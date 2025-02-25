Pancake Day: flip back the years with these great pictures in Carrickfergus between 2008-2016

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Feb 2025, 12:26 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 13:08 BST
With Shrove Tuesday, or Pancake Day approaching, we’ve had a rummage through the Carrick Times archives and discovered this great collection of pictures of young people enjoying pancakes between 2008-2016.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

Tori Owens, Miss Fleming, Kerry Armstrong, Lauren Moore, Clare Hitch and Amy Greenaway making pancakes in Home Economics at Carrick College in 2012. INCT 02-416-RM Photo: RM Studios

St Nicholas 4th Carrick Beavers who took part in a pancake making event in 2012 were Roma Rajkumar, Joy McCrory and Thomas LLoyd. INCT 11-011-tc Photo: Tim Cully

Making pancakes back in 2012 were Finn McCartney, James McAuley and Ethan Barret. INCT 11-013-tc Photo: Tim Cully

4th Carrick Beavers leader Sharon Maxwell helps Nathan Irvine and John Mitchell prepare their pancake mix in 2012. INCT 11-018-tc Photo: Tim Cully

