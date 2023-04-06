The annual display is always a highlight of the year for officers and members of the Boys’ Brigade as a busy season of activities is brought to a close.
Our latest rummage into the Mid Ulster Mail archives discovered these great photos from BB displays in Mid Ulster back in 2007. Check them out and see if you recognise anyone – or maybe even yourself!
1. Proud moment
Castledawson Boys Brigade members who received their President's Badges from their mums during the annual display in 2007. Pictured are Leslie Gregg and his mum Jennifer, Stephen Mawhinney and his mum Arlene and Melvin Fulton and his mum Florence. Photo: Simon Robinson
2. Annual display
Tobermore Boys Brigade junior section with leaders Gareth Campbell, David Thompson and Ian Henderson pictured at their annual display in 2007. Photo: Simon Robinson
3. Chief guests
Bobbi Brown from Belfast City Mission (third from left) who was the inspecting officer at Tobermore Boys Brigade annual display in 2007. Also included in the picture are Rev John Flagherty and company captain Trevor Stewart. Photo: Simon Robinson
4. Lined up for a photo
Members of Castledawson Boys Brigade junior section at their annual display in 2007 with leaders Keith Gilmore, Andy Smith, Nigel Kane and Jason Bell. Photo: Simon Robinson