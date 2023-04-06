Register
Tobermore Boys Brigade member Glenn Henry who received his President's Badge from his mother Maxine at the annual display in 2007.Tobermore Boys Brigade member Glenn Henry who received his President's Badge from his mother Maxine at the annual display in 2007.
Tobermore Boys Brigade member Glenn Henry who received his President's Badge from his mother Maxine at the annual display in 2007.

Pictures of proud moments at Mid Ulster BB displays in years gone by

The annual display is always a highlight of the year for officers and members of the Boys’ Brigade as a busy season of activities is brought to a close.

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST

Our latest rummage into the Mid Ulster Mail archives discovered these great photos from BB displays in Mid Ulster back in 2007. Check them out and see if you recognise anyone – or maybe even yourself!

Castledawson Boys Brigade members who received their President's Badges from their mums during the annual display in 2007. Pictured are Leslie Gregg and his mum Jennifer, Stephen Mawhinney and his mum Arlene and Melvin Fulton and his mum Florence.

1. Proud moment

Castledawson Boys Brigade members who received their President's Badges from their mums during the annual display in 2007. Pictured are Leslie Gregg and his mum Jennifer, Stephen Mawhinney and his mum Arlene and Melvin Fulton and his mum Florence. Photo: Simon Robinson

Tobermore Boys Brigade junior section with leaders Gareth Campbell, David Thompson and Ian Henderson pictured at their annual display in 2007.

2. Annual display

Tobermore Boys Brigade junior section with leaders Gareth Campbell, David Thompson and Ian Henderson pictured at their annual display in 2007. Photo: Simon Robinson

Bobbi Brown from Belfast City Mission (third from left) who was the inspecting officer at Tobermore Boys Brigade annual display in 2007. Also included in the picture are Rev John Flagherty and company captain Trevor Stewart.

3. Chief guests

Bobbi Brown from Belfast City Mission (third from left) who was the inspecting officer at Tobermore Boys Brigade annual display in 2007. Also included in the picture are Rev John Flagherty and company captain Trevor Stewart. Photo: Simon Robinson

Members of Castledawson Boys Brigade junior section at their annual display in 2007 with leaders Keith Gilmore, Andy Smith, Nigel Kane and Jason Bell.

4. Lined up for a photo

Members of Castledawson Boys Brigade junior section at their annual display in 2007 with leaders Keith Gilmore, Andy Smith, Nigel Kane and Jason Bell. Photo: Simon Robinson

Boys' Brigade