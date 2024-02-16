Register
BREAKING

Pictures to bring back memories from Lurgan-based Clann Eireann GAC night out in 2007

Our latest rummage through the Lurgan Mail archives has uncovered this great collection of pictures going back to 2007.
By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Feb 2024, 14:31 GMT

They show plenty of happy faces at the Clann Eireann dinner dance. Have a look and see who you recognise.

Aisling McCrory and friends at the Clann Eireann dinner in 2007.

1. Admiring the silverware

Aisling McCrory and friends at the Clann Eireann dinner in 2007. Photo: National World

The Clann Eireann ladies football team members and friends at the club dinner in 2007.

2. Enjoying the night

The Clann Eireann ladies football team members and friends at the club dinner in 2007. Photo: National World

All smiles at the McConville table at the Clann Eireann dinner in 2007.

3. Smiles all round

All smiles at the McConville table at the Clann Eireann dinner in 2007. Photo: National World

Clann Eireann senior team members at the club dinner in 2007.

4. Smiles all round

Clann Eireann senior team members at the club dinner in 2007. Photo: National World

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page