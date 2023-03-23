Register
Wilbert and Ruth Mayne captured at the Ulster Farmers Union dinner held in the Greenvale Hotel.
Pictures to bring back memories of a great UFU dinner in the Greenvale Hotel

When we discovered this great collection of photos in the Mid Ulster Mail archive we just knew it would bring back plenty of memories.

By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:26 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:26 GMT

In focus are those attending the East Tyrone UFU branch dinner held in the Greenvale Hotel back in 2010.

See how many faces you recognise.

Thomas Kelso, chairman of the East Tyrone Ulster Farmers Union with Graham Furey, President of the Ulster Farmers Union, during the East Tyrone branch dinner held in the Greenvale Hotel in 2010.

1. Enjoying the evening

Thomas Kelso, chairman of the East Tyrone Ulster Farmers Union with Graham Furey, President of the Ulster Farmers Union, during the East Tyrone branch dinner held in the Greenvale Hotel in 2010. Photo: Simon Robinson

Attending the Ulster Farmers Union dinner held in the Greenvale Hotel were Chris and Jill Stockdale and Reggie and Liz Abernethy.

2. All smiles

Attending the Ulster Farmers Union dinner held in the Greenvale Hotel were Chris and Jill Stockdale and Reggie and Liz Abernethy. Photo: Simon Robinson

Alan and Sylvia Watt and Valerie and Colin Barnes pictured at the Ulster Farmers Union dinner held in the Greenvale Hotel.

3. Posing for a photo

Alan and Sylvia Watt and Valerie and Colin Barnes pictured at the Ulster Farmers Union dinner held in the Greenvale Hotel. Photo: Simon Robinson

A great night was had by David and Sandra Bayne and Jean and Thomas Watson at the Ulster Farmers Union dinner in 2010.

4. mm11-324-sr-ufu-5.JPG

A great night was had by David and Sandra Bayne and Jean and Thomas Watson at the Ulster Farmers Union dinner in 2010. Photo: Simon Robinson

