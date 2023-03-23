When we discovered this great collection of photos in the Mid Ulster Mail archive we just knew it would bring back plenty of memories.
In focus are those attending the East Tyrone UFU branch dinner held in the Greenvale Hotel back in 2010.
See how many faces you recognise.
1. Enjoying the evening
Thomas Kelso, chairman of the East Tyrone Ulster Farmers Union with Graham Furey, President of the Ulster Farmers Union, during the East Tyrone branch dinner held in the Greenvale Hotel in 2010. Photo: Simon Robinson
2. All smiles
Attending the Ulster Farmers Union dinner held in the Greenvale Hotel were Chris and Jill Stockdale and Reggie and Liz Abernethy. Photo: Simon Robinson
3. Posing for a photo
Alan and Sylvia Watt and Valerie and Colin Barnes pictured at the Ulster Farmers Union dinner held in the Greenvale Hotel. Photo: Simon Robinson
4. mm11-324-sr-ufu-5.JPG
A great night was had by David and Sandra Bayne and Jean and Thomas Watson at the Ulster Farmers Union dinner in 2010. Photo: Simon Robinson