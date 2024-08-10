Pictures to bring back memories of GCSE, A and AS Level results day in Lurgan and Portadown in 2007

By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Aug 2024, 19:02 GMT
It’s exam results time again so we’ve had a look in our archives for some of those celebrating their GCSE, A and AS Level achievements in years gone by.

Here are some of the pupils in local schools who received their results back in 2007.

The two top performers at GCSE level from Craigavon Senior High School in 2007, David Vennard, left who received 3A*, 4-As and 1 -B and Matthew Sullivan, who achieved 5 A*, 2 As and 1-C.

Pupils of Craigavon Senior High School who were among the top performers when the GCSE results were announced in 2007. Included from left are, Cathy Hewitt, Heather Maybury, Andrew Crowe, Annabelle Spence and Stephanie Gracey.

The top achieving 'A' level students at Lismore Comprehensive School in 2007 pictured with principal Mr Joe Corrigan, front centre and vice principal Mr Jim Connolly, back right.

The top achieving 'AS' level students at Lismore Comprehensive School in 2007 pictured with principal Mr Joe Corrigan, back right and vice principal Mr Jim Connolly, back right. Pupils included are, back row from left, Kirsty Reilly, Gavin McCluskey and Alison Hanna. Front, Clare McKeveney, Joseph Mulholland and Aisling McGibbon.

