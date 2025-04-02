RETRO: 15 photos of Ballymoney High School formal memories

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 09:34 BST
Ballymoney High School pupils were cutting a dash for their formals in 2006 and 2007.

A search in the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times archive revealed stylish photos from celebrations at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush.

Hopefully they bring back fond memories of special occasions for all involved.

Pupils of Ballymoney High School pictured at their annual formal held at the Royal Court Hotel, Portrush, in 2007.

1. RETRO

Pupils of Ballymoney High School pictured at their annual formal held at the Royal Court Hotel, Portrush, in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD

All smiles for the camera as these Ballymoney High School pupils attend their annual formal held at the Royal Court Hotel, Portrush, in 2007.

2. RETRO

All smiles for the camera as these Ballymoney High School pupils attend their annual formal held at the Royal Court Hotel, Portrush, in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD

TWOSOME. Brian Lamont and Stacey Connolly who were pictured at the Ballymoney High School Formal in 2006.

3. RETRO

TWOSOME. Brian Lamont and Stacey Connolly who were pictured at the Ballymoney High School Formal in 2006. Photo: NI WORLD

LOOKING GOOD. Principal of Ballymoney High, Rodney Scott, pictured along with teachers, Elaine Cameron and Hazel Ramage at the school formal in 2006

4. RETRO

LOOKING GOOD. Principal of Ballymoney High, Rodney Scott, pictured along with teachers, Elaine Cameron and Hazel Ramage at the school formal in 2006 Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Ballymoney High SchoolColerainePortrush
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice