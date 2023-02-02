Retro: 18 reminders (2007 to 2010) of Carrick and Greenisland’s hockey tradition
Castle Hockey Club is celebrating moving to a new home at Carrickfergus Grammar School’s £0.5m floodlit playing facility.
1 hour ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 6:49pm
And players from the club, formed following the merger of Carrick Ladies and Greenisland Ladies in 2016, have had plenty to enjoy on an off the pitch in the past too as these pictures from the archive between 2007 and 2010 show.
There’s even action from when the two clubs were rivals!
