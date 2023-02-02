Register
Greenisland Ladies celebrating back in 2010 after winning their final match of the season and subsequent promotion to the Senior 1 League for the following one. CT17-414RM

Retro: 18 reminders (2007 to 2010) of Carrick and Greenisland’s hockey tradition

Castle Hockey Club is celebrating moving to a new home at Carrickfergus Grammar School’s £0.5m floodlit playing facility.

By The Newsroom
1 hour ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 6:49pm

And players from the club, formed following the merger of Carrick Ladies and Greenisland Ladies in 2016, have had plenty to enjoy on an off the pitch in the past too as these pictures from the archive between 2007 and 2010 show.

There’s even action from when the two clubs were rivals!

1. Sporting memories

Greenisland Ladies hockey team training at Carrick Amphitheatre in 2010. INCT50-015tc

2. Sporting memories

Greenisland Ladies Hockey Team trained at Carrick Amphitheatre in 2010. INCT50-018tc

3. Sporting memories

Carrick's Nicole Winters, Courtney Best and Lauren Gibb at the 2010 hockey day at Carrick Leisure Centre CT19-410RM

4. Sporting memories

Carrick's Stacey McGookin made sure things were running smoothly at the 2010 junior hockey day held at Carrick Leisure Centre CT19-414RM

