Take a wander down memory lane with us as we look back through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.
Here we look back at nights out at the very popular McLaughlin’s Corner bar from 2007 through to 2010.
We feature a range of events including Suffolk breeders’ dinner, line dancers, Irish traditional musicians, charity nights out, the Rasharkin Silver Wings club dinner and much more.
Take a scroll through the photo gallery and see if you recognise anyone?
Pictured at a presentation night in 2008 at McLaughlin's Corner following an Irish Culture Week in St Mary's GAA Rasharkin are helpers who received certificates in 2009
Pictured at McLaughlin's Corner in 2009 where a presentation night was held for helpers and officers following an Irish Culture Week at St Mary's GAA Rasharkin are Sharon O'Kane, Chair of Irish Group, Evelyn McMullan, Committee, Anthony McMullan, Chair of GAA, Fr Murphy and Brian O'Neill
Pictured in 2009 at McLaughlin's Corner at a presentation night held following the Irish Culture Week in Rasharkin are musicians, who not only provided some music on the night ,but took workshops throughout the week
Members of Rasharkin Silver Wings enjoy an 'End of Dancing Season' dinner at McLaughlin's Corner
