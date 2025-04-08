All over the north coast, preparations are being made for the return of The Open championship to Royal Portrush Golf Club in July.
So we took a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at memories of some of our local golfers.
1.
Shelley Pinkerton, Chairperson Fundraising Committee, pictured with competitors in Rathmore Golf Club in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
2.
Rita McNally, Rona Barry, and Katherine Barr, at Rathmore Golf Club in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
3.
US Open Golf Champion Graeme McDowell signs a shirt for mum Marion at an autograph day at Rathmore Golf Club in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
4.
Captain of Rathmore Golf Club, Colin Walker (front, third from left) pictured with the 2010 winners from the club. Photo: NI WORLD
