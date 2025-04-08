RETRO: As the north coast gears up for The 153rd Open, we look at some memories of our own local golfers

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Apr 2025, 10:58 BST
Love it or loathe it, you can’t escape the fact that the Causeway Coast is a mecca for golfers.

All over the north coast, preparations are being made for the return of The Open championship to Royal Portrush Golf Club in July.

So we took a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at memories of some of our local golfers.

See who you can spot...

Shelley Pinkerton, Chairperson Fundraising Committee, pictured with competitors in Rathmore Golf Club in 2010.

Shelley Pinkerton, Chairperson Fundraising Committee, pictured with competitors in Rathmore Golf Club in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

Rita McNally, Rona Barry, and Katherine Barr, at Rathmore Golf Club in 2010.

Rita McNally, Rona Barry, and Katherine Barr, at Rathmore Golf Club in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

US Open Golf Champion Graeme McDowell signs a shirt for mum Marion at an autograph day at Rathmore Golf Club in 2010.

US Open Golf Champion Graeme McDowell signs a shirt for mum Marion at an autograph day at Rathmore Golf Club in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

Captain of Rathmore Golf Club, Colin Walker (front, third from left) pictured with the 2010 winners from the club.

Captain of Rathmore Golf Club, Colin Walker (front, third from left) pictured with the 2010 winners from the club. Photo: NI WORLD

