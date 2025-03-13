Here we take a look back at some St Patrick’s Day celebrations from years gone by from the photo archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.
See if you can spot anyone you know...
James Doherty proudly kisses the shamrock at St Patrick's Day AOH parade in Kilrea in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
LOVELY LEAH...Leah Donaghy joining in with the dancing in Coleraine Town Centre on St Patrick's Day in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
All the way from Coleraine to Kilrea on St Patrick's Day in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
Coleraine Mayor, Councillor Maurice Bradley, with McCall Gilfillan of Downhill Studio, her son Rowan and American visitors Mr. and Mrs. Tom and Susanne Harvey frrom Seattle, who with their son Isaac enjoyed Coleraine Borough Council's St. Patrick's Day Celebrations in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD