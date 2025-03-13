RETRO: Celebrating St Patrick's Day around Causeway Coast and Glens in the past

March 17th is St Patrick’s Day – a day of celebration all over the world, not just in Ireland.

Here we take a look back at some St Patrick’s Day celebrations from years gone by from the photo archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

See if you can spot anyone you know...

James Doherty proudly kisses the shamrock at St Patrick's Day AOH parade in Kilrea in 2010.

LOVELY LEAH...Leah Donaghy joining in with the dancing in Coleraine Town Centre on St Patrick's Day in 2010.

All the way from Coleraine to Kilrea on St Patrick's Day in 2010.

Coleraine Mayor, Councillor Maurice Bradley, with McCall Gilfillan of Downhill Studio, her son Rowan and American visitors Mr. and Mrs. Tom and Susanne Harvey frrom Seattle, who with their son Isaac enjoyed Coleraine Borough Council's St. Patrick's Day Celebrations in 2008.

