Mrs Scott's P1 class at Rathcoole PS in 2014.

Retro: first days at school around Newtownabbey

Starting primary school is a big step for little ones and their families and over the years the Newtownabbey Times photographers have captured those precious first days.
By Russell Keers
Published 12th Sep 2023, 17:22 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 17:23 BST

We’ve delved into the archives and turned up this great selection of P1 pupils from their first days at various schools across Newtownabbey over recent years.

It’s sure to bring back a few memories.

Mrs Sturgess and Mrs Farquhar's P1 class at Ballyclare Primary School in 2010.

Mrs Sturgess and Mrs Farquhar's P1 class at Ballyclare Primary School in 2010. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Mrs Lennox's P1 class at Abbots Cross Primary School in 2009.

Mrs Lennox's P1 class at Abbots Cross Primary School in 2009. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Mrs McCoy and Mrs Smith's class at Ashgrove Primary School in 2013.

Mrs McCoy and Mrs Smith's class at Ashgrove Primary School in 2013. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Matthew Donnelly and Jordan Thompson started P1 at Ballyhenry Primary School in 2013.

Matthew Donnelly and Jordan Thompson started P1 at Ballyhenry Primary School in 2013. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

