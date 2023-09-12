Retro: first days at school around Newtownabbey
Starting primary school is a big step for little ones and their families and over the years the Newtownabbey Times photographers have captured those precious first days.
By Russell Keers
Published 12th Sep 2023, 17:22 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 17:23 BST
We’ve delved into the archives and turned up this great selection of P1 pupils from their first days at various schools across Newtownabbey over recent years.
It’s sure to bring back a few memories.
1 / 7