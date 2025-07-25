Here we take a look back through our photographic archives at memories of its forerunner The Milk Cup.
Richard and Zara Thorpe enjoying the Milk Cup Parade back in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD
Manchester United supporters who watch their team beat Benfica in the semi-finals of the Milk Cup in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD
Smiling for the camera during the Benfica v Man United Milk Cup semi final at Ballymena Showgrounds in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD
SOMETHING TO SHOUT ABOUT...A fantastic turnout watched the 25th anniversary Milk Cup match between a Northern Ireland Select and Everton. Photo: NI WORLD
