RETRO: It's now the Super Cup NI tournament, here's some memories of its forerunner The Milk Cup

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jul 2025, 14:35 BST
The Budget Energy Super Cup NI is a world class event of youth football – and it all happens on the Causeway Coast.

Here we take a look back through our photographic archives at memories of its forerunner The Milk Cup.

See anyone you know?

Richard and Zara Thorpe enjoying the Milk Cup Parade back in 2010

Manchester United supporters who watch their team beat Benfica in the semi-finals of the Milk Cup in 2010

Smiling for the camera during the Benfica v Man United Milk Cup semi final at Ballymena Showgrounds in 2010

SOMETHING TO SHOUT ABOUT...A fantastic turnout watched the 25th anniversary Milk Cup match between a Northern Ireland Select and Everton.

