Register
BREAKING

Retro: Looking back at school formals for Loreto College Coleraine

Here we continue our look back to school formals around the Causeway Coast in the Noughties.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Feb 2024, 14:18 GMT

This time we look at Loreto College, Coleraine, in 2010. Recognise anyone?

HERE FOR THE CHEER...Students of Loreto College who attended their annual formal evening in Ballymena's Tullyglass House Hotel in 2010

1. RETRO

HERE FOR THE CHEER...Students of Loreto College who attended their annual formal evening in Ballymena's Tullyglass House Hotel in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD

DRESSED TO THE NINES...Loreto College formal evening saw Daniel and Ashleigh dress to impress for the big event back in 2010.

2. RETRO

DRESSED TO THE NINES...Loreto College formal evening saw Daniel and Ashleigh dress to impress for the big event back in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

Mathew Murdock and Chantelle Brown looked forward to a great formal evening in Tullyglass House Hotel, Ballymena; during the Loreto College event in 2010.

3. RETRO

Mathew Murdock and Chantelle Brown looked forward to a great formal evening in Tullyglass House Hotel, Ballymena; during the Loreto College event in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

OUR BIG NIGHT...Looking forward to the Loreto College formal event in Ballymena were Sam Magurie, Claire McAtamney, Mairead McNicholl and Nial Boyle back in 2010.

4. RETRO

OUR BIG NIGHT...Looking forward to the Loreto College formal event in Ballymena were Sam Magurie, Claire McAtamney, Mairead McNicholl and Nial Boyle back in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Causeway Coast