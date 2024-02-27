This time we look at Loreto College, Coleraine, in 2010. Recognise anyone?
1. RETRO
HERE FOR THE CHEER...Students of Loreto College who attended their annual formal evening in Ballymena's Tullyglass House Hotel in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
DRESSED TO THE NINES...Loreto College formal evening saw Daniel and Ashleigh dress to impress for the big event back in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Mathew Murdock and Chantelle Brown looked forward to a great formal evening in Tullyglass House Hotel, Ballymena; during the Loreto College event in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
OUR BIG NIGHT...Looking forward to the Loreto College formal event in Ballymena were Sam Magurie, Claire McAtamney, Mairead McNicholl and Nial Boyle back in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD