Saturday, May 24 is the date for this year’s Portrush Raft Race so we thought we would take a look through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at past races.
See if you can spot anyone you know...
1. RETRO
GO GIRLS...ASDA girls Maggie McFarlane, Emma Dinsmore, Nicola Pattison, Ciara McCaul, Annie Scott, Charlotte Palmer pictured during the Portrush RNLI Raft race in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
WE DID IT...This raft celebrate finishing the Spar RNLI Raft Race in Portrush in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
The Spar RNLI Raft Race in Portrush in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
READY TO GO...Crew members manning the Portrush Tyre and Exhaust Centre awaiting starters orders on West Strand in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
