RETRO: Making a splash for the RNLI at Portrush Raft Race

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Apr 2025, 10:51 BST
It’s been a highlight on the north coast for decades and raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the RNLI – Portrush Raft Race.

Saturday, May 24 is the date for this year’s Portrush Raft Race so we thought we would take a look through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at past races.

See if you can spot anyone you know...

GO GIRLS...ASDA girls Maggie McFarlane, Emma Dinsmore, Nicola Pattison, Ciara McCaul, Annie Scott, Charlotte Palmer pictured during the Portrush RNLI Raft race in 2010

WE DID IT...This raft celebrate finishing the Spar RNLI Raft Race in Portrush in 2010

The Spar RNLI Raft Race in Portrush in 2010

READY TO GO...Crew members manning the Portrush Tyre and Exhaust Centre awaiting starters orders on West Strand in 2010.

