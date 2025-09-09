RETRO: Memories of Armoy events and happenings from our photo archives

Published 9th Sep 2025, 16:17 BST
We all love to have a look back at old photos and reminisce about days gone by.

In this feature, we have looked back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for snapshots of life in Armoy.

We found memories of school open days, sheep sales, Christmas dinners, quizzes and rugby matches.

See if you recognise anyone...

The 'single' members of Armoy Rugby Club who took on their married counterparts in the annual Boxing Day clash at Limepark in 2010.

The 'single' members of Armoy Rugby Club who took on their married counterparts in the annual Boxing Day clash at Limepark in 2010.

The married (well almost) members of Armoy Rugby Club who played the single lads at Limepark in 2010

The married (well almost) members of Armoy Rugby Club who played the single lads at Limepark in 2010

Armoy Vintage club present a cheque for £2300.00 to members of Macmillan cancer care at the Carrick-a-rede Hotel Ballintoy in 2010

Armoy Vintage club present a cheque for £2300.00 to members of Macmillan cancer care at the Carrick-a-rede Hotel Ballintoy in 2010

The children of Armoy PS perform poems for the parents at their open morning in 2010

The children of Armoy PS perform poems for the parents at their open morning in 2010

