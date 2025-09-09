In this feature, we have looked back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for snapshots of life in Armoy.
We found memories of school open days, sheep sales, Christmas dinners, quizzes and rugby matches.
See if you recognise anyone...
1. RETRO
The 'single' members of Armoy Rugby Club who took on their married counterparts in the annual Boxing Day clash at Limepark in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
The married (well almost) members of Armoy Rugby Club who played the single lads at Limepark in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Armoy Vintage club present a cheque for £2300.00 to members of Macmillan cancer care at the Carrick-a-rede Hotel Ballintoy in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
The children of Armoy PS perform poems for the parents at their open morning in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD