We all love to have a look back at old photos and reminisce about days gone by.

In this feature, we have looked back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for snapshots of life in Ballintoy.

We found memories of Christmas dinner, Women’s Institute events, cheque presentations and outings.

See if you recognise anyone...

Committee members of Ballintoy WI pictured at their Christmas Dinner held at Bushfoot Golf Club in 2010.

Smiles all around at Ballintoy WI summer tea party in 2010

Betty Nutt, Mary McAuley, Eileen Megahey and Katey Walsh enjoy Breathe Easy fundraising dance held at the Carrick-a-rede, Ballintoy in 2010.

Margaret O'Neill, John McKillen, Shaun McGinn and Mary McKillen, organisers of a Breathe Easy fundraising dance held at the Carrick-a-rede, Ballintoy in 2010.

