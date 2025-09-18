In this feature, we have looked back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for snapshots of life in Ballintoy.
We found memories of Christmas dinner, Women’s Institute events, cheque presentations and outings.
See if you recognise anyone...
1. RETRO
Committee members of Ballintoy WI pictured at their Christmas Dinner held at Bushfoot Golf Club in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Smiles all around at Ballintoy WI summer tea party in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Betty Nutt, Mary McAuley, Eileen Megahey and Katey Walsh enjoy Breathe Easy fundraising dance held at the Carrick-a-rede, Ballintoy in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
Margaret O'Neill, John McKillen, Shaun McGinn and Mary McKillen, organisers of a Breathe Easy fundraising dance held at the Carrick-a-rede, Ballintoy in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD