RETRO: Memories of Ballymoney drama - at schools, in festivals or with the Young Farmers

To mark Ireland’s oldest drama festival, we took a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for all things dramatic!
Not only did we find memories of the Drama Festival but also performances from local schools and Young Farmers’ Clubs.
Take a look to see if you recognise anyone...
1. RETRO
Ballymoney High pupils demonstrate Drama at the school's Open Evening in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Vincent McCarry, Manager of Northern Bank, Ballymoney, pictured presenting a cheque to Martin Blair from Finvoy YFC in 2007. The local bank are supporting Finvoy through their Community Grant Scheme for a Musical/Drama production to be held later this year. Looking on are club members, Neil McGinley and Stephanie Fulton. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Drama pupils from Ballymoney High, who put on a performance for prospective pupils and parents in 2008 during the school's Open Night. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
Margaret Charters, John Doherty and Muriel Hill at the Ballymoney Drama festival opening night in 2006. Photo: NI WORLD
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.