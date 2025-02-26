RETRO: Memories of Ballymoney drama - at schools, in festivals or with the Young Farmers

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
March means Ballymoney Drama Festival!

To mark Ireland’s oldest drama festival, we took a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for all things dramatic!

Not only did we find memories of the Drama Festival but also performances from local schools and Young Farmers’ Clubs.

Take a look to see if you recognise anyone...

Ballymoney High pupils demonstrate Drama at the school's Open Evening in 2007.

1. RETRO

Ballymoney High pupils demonstrate Drama at the school's Open Evening in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD

Vincent McCarry, Manager of Northern Bank, Ballymoney, pictured presenting a cheque to Martin Blair from Finvoy YFC in 2007. The local bank are supporting Finvoy through their Community Grant Scheme for a Musical/Drama production to be held later this year. Looking on are club members, Neil McGinley and Stephanie Fulton.

2. RETRO

Vincent McCarry, Manager of Northern Bank, Ballymoney, pictured presenting a cheque to Martin Blair from Finvoy YFC in 2007. The local bank are supporting Finvoy through their Community Grant Scheme for a Musical/Drama production to be held later this year. Looking on are club members, Neil McGinley and Stephanie Fulton. Photo: NI WORLD

Drama pupils from Ballymoney High, who put on a performance for prospective pupils and parents in 2008 during the school's Open Night.

3. RETRO

Drama pupils from Ballymoney High, who put on a performance for prospective pupils and parents in 2008 during the school's Open Night. Photo: NI WORLD

Margaret Charters, John Doherty and Muriel Hill at the Ballymoney Drama festival opening night in 2006.

4. RETRO

Margaret Charters, John Doherty and Muriel Hill at the Ballymoney Drama festival opening night in 2006. Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesIrelandColeraine
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice