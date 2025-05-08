RETRO: Memories of Ballymoney Shows from years gone by

Published 8th May 2025, 14:29 BST
The 2025 Ballymoney Show will take place in Ballymoney Showgrounds on Friday and Saturday, June 6 and 7.

In addition to the 100 plus trade stands, more than 1,000 animals will be judged on the Saturday – including horses and ponies, cattle, sheep and goats.

Here we take a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at previous shows...

HIYA SHAM: Pictured giving our lensman the 'Ballymoney wave' at the pre Show in 2007 are Lauren Scott and her friends.

Gillian Knipe Emily Ramsay and Alex McKee enjoy a ice cream at Ballymoney 100th Show in 2007

Andrew Millar, a pupil at Rasharkin PS, who came 1st in the Ballymoney Show's 100th Anniversary Poster competition in 2007. Also included is pupil, Rebekah Cubitt, who gained an incredible five 1sts in the Shows Arts & Crafts section

TAKING IT EASY. Moira Lee from Ballymoney, who was on the Ray Boyland stand, was taking life easy at the Show in 2007.

