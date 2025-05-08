In addition to the 100 plus trade stands, more than 1,000 animals will be judged on the Saturday – including horses and ponies, cattle, sheep and goats.
Here we take a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at previous shows...
1. RETRO
HIYA SHAM: Pictured giving our lensman the 'Ballymoney wave' at the pre Show in 2007 are Lauren Scott and her friends. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Gillian Knipe Emily Ramsay and Alex McKee enjoy a ice cream at Ballymoney 100th Show in 2007 Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Andrew Millar, a pupil at Rasharkin PS, who came 1st in the Ballymoney Show's 100th Anniversary Poster competition in 2007. Also included is pupil, Rebekah Cubitt, who gained an incredible five 1sts in the Shows Arts & Crafts section Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
TAKING IT EASY. Moira Lee from Ballymoney, who was on the Ray Boyland stand, was taking life easy at the Show in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.