RETRO: Memories of Bushmills events and happenings from our photo archives

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 11:08 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 11:42 BST
We all love to have a look back at old photos and reminisce about days gone by.

In this feature, we have looked back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for snapshots of life in Bushmills.

We found memories of quizzes, craft and Christmas fairs.

See if you recognise anyone...

Bethany Mcalister, Megan Browne, Holly Adair, Courtney McAllister and Helen Craig pictured at the annual Christmas Fare for Bushmills Rainbows and Brownies at The Hamill Hall in 2010.

1. RETRO

Bethany Mcalister, Megan Browne, Holly Adair, Courtney McAllister and Helen Craig pictured at the annual Christmas Fare for Bushmills Rainbows and Brownies at The Hamill Hall in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

Linda Alexander of Cystic Fibrosis Trust is presented with a £900 cheque from Brenda McClarty on behalf of the support team in Bushmills in 2010.

2. RETRO

Linda Alexander of Cystic Fibrosis Trust is presented with a £900 cheque from Brenda McClarty on behalf of the support team in Bushmills in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

FUNDS FOR PAKISTAN...Hilary Taggart (centre) pictured in 2010 presenting a £443.41 cheque which she raised during a Traidcraft Craft and Coffee day in Bushmills for the Unicef Pakistan Flood Children's Appeal to Edith Ludlow, treasurer, and Margaret Binnie, chairperson, of the Coleraine and District Unicef Branch.

3. RETRO

FUNDS FOR PAKISTAN...Hilary Taggart (centre) pictured in 2010 presenting a £443.41 cheque which she raised during a Traidcraft Craft and Coffee day in Bushmills for the Unicef Pakistan Flood Children's Appeal to Edith Ludlow, treasurer, and Margaret Binnie, chairperson, of the Coleraine and District Unicef Branch. Photo: NI WORLD

Youngsters from Bushmills Rainbows and Brownies pictured at the annual Christmas fare in the Hamill Hall in 2010.

4. RETRO

Youngsters from Bushmills Rainbows and Brownies pictured at the annual Christmas fare in the Hamill Hall in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesBushmillsColeraine
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice