In this feature, we have looked back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for snapshots of life in Bushmills.
We found memories of quizzes, craft and Christmas fairs.
See if you recognise anyone...
1. RETRO
Bethany Mcalister, Megan Browne, Holly Adair, Courtney McAllister and Helen Craig pictured at the annual Christmas Fare for Bushmills Rainbows and Brownies at The Hamill Hall in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Linda Alexander of Cystic Fibrosis Trust is presented with a £900 cheque from Brenda McClarty on behalf of the support team in Bushmills in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
FUNDS FOR PAKISTAN...Hilary Taggart (centre) pictured in 2010 presenting a £443.41 cheque which she raised during a Traidcraft Craft and Coffee day in Bushmills for the Unicef Pakistan Flood Children's Appeal to Edith Ludlow, treasurer, and Margaret Binnie, chairperson, of the Coleraine and District Unicef Branch. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
Youngsters from Bushmills Rainbows and Brownies pictured at the annual Christmas fare in the Hamill Hall in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD