This week, we looked through the photo archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at the work of the Coleraine Lions Club.

The Lions Club is a global service organisation dedicated to improving communities and fostering international understanding.

A quick look through our archives show the Coleraine branch raising funds for various charities including RNIB, Portrush RNLI, Kylemore Nursery, and NRGIZE Sport and Recreation Club.

Take a look at who you can spot...

1 . RETRO Lynette Lamont, Michael Minihan, Bernie Etherson, Rose Minihan and Anne Maguire pictured during the Coleraine Lions Club table quiz held in the Port Hotel in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD

2 . RETRO FUNDRAISER...John Davidson, secretary of Coleraine Lions Club, presents a cheque to Gary Gamble, Belfast City Hospital in 2008, who received it on behalf of the N.I. Kidney Research Fund. Included is Winston Wallace, a patient at the hospital, who helped organise the fundraising event. Photo: NI WORLD

3 . RETRO Betty Archibald, ward manager surgical 1, and Catherine Hinton, director of elective and acute services, pictured with Mary McAlister, past president, and Karen Pillow, treasurer, pictured launching the Coleraine Lions Club Pyjama initiative at the Causeway Hospital in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD

4 . RETRO YE-HA. Pictured at the launch of the Coleraine Lions Club bar-b-que at Stranocum Hall in 2008 in aid of Clic Sargent and the Club are proprietor of Stranocum Hall, Billy O'Neill, Heather Pollock (Clic Sargent) and Lions Club President, Eamon Brolly. Photo: NI WORLD