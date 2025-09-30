In this feature, we have looked back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for snapshots of life in Coleraine.
We found memories of school open nights, community groups and motor clubs.
See if you recognise anyone...
Year 10 pupils pictured at Coleraine College Open Night in 2011. Photo: NI WORLD
Sheena Munnis and Ann Louden, who were presented with the Best Club Worker of the Year awards which they received at the annual Coleraine & District Motor Club dinner in 2011 at the Lodge Hotel. Photo: NI WORLD
SPLASH OF THE DAY...Northern Ireland Water’s (NI Water) educational programme, H2O and the Wonderful World of Water was enjoyed by pupils at Harpur's Hill Primary School, Coleraine in 2011. Photo: NI WORLD
Coleraine College teachers Alison Best, Diane Keys, Stella Skobel and Maria McCormack pictured in 2011. Photo: NI WORLD