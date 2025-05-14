To mark this, an ‘End of an Era’ reunion dinner is being organised for Saturday, May 31, at the Lodge Hotel in the town.
So we decided to take a look back through the photographic archives at some memories of events at ‘the High’.
See if you can recognise anyone?
Pupils from Coleraine High School attend the Momentum BringITon Open Day at the University of Ulster Coleraine Campus in 2010. Photo: Joe Fox Photography
Victoria Neale, Jill Dailey, Jessica Purdy, and Rebekah Drennan, of Coleraine High School, happy with their GSCEs results in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD
Mrs. Rosemary Furber, guest of honour, was welcomed to the Coleraine High School prize day in 2010 by Mrs. A. Bell, headmistress, Erin Smith, head girl, and deputy head girls Charlotte Anderson, Gill Arbuthnot and Rachel Minihan. Photo: NIWORLD
High Achievers at GCSE- Rachel Wilson, Sara McDowell and Rebecca Barr pictured with their prizes at the Coleraine High School annual Prize Distribution in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD