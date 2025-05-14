RETRO: Memories of Coleraine High School as 'old girls' prepare for 'end of an era' dinner

Published 14th May 2025, 15:04 BST
It is now ten years since Coleraine High School officially closed and amalgamed with Coleraine Academical Institution to became Coleraine Grammar School.

To mark this, an ‘End of an Era’ reunion dinner is being organised for Saturday, May 31, at the Lodge Hotel in the town.

So we decided to take a look back through the photographic archives at some memories of events at ‘the High’.

See if you can recognise anyone?

Pupils from Coleraine High School attend the Momentum BringITon Open Day at the University of Ulster Coleraine Campus in 2010.

Pupils from Coleraine High School attend the Momentum BringITon Open Day at the University of Ulster Coleraine Campus in 2010. Photo: Joe Fox Photography

Victoria Neale, Jill Dailey, Jessica Purdy, and Rebekah Drennan, of Coleraine High School, happy with their GSCEs results in 2010

Victoria Neale, Jill Dailey, Jessica Purdy, and Rebekah Drennan, of Coleraine High School, happy with their GSCEs results in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD

Mrs. Rosemary Furber, guest of honour, was welcomed to the Coleraine High School prize day in 2010 by Mrs. A. Bell, headmistress, Erin Smith, head girl, and deputy head girls Charlotte Anderson, Gill Arbuthnot and Rachel Minihan.

Mrs. Rosemary Furber, guest of honour, was welcomed to the Coleraine High School prize day in 2010 by Mrs. A. Bell, headmistress, Erin Smith, head girl, and deputy head girls Charlotte Anderson, Gill Arbuthnot and Rachel Minihan. Photo: NIWORLD

High Achievers at GCSE- Rachel Wilson, Sara McDowell and Rebecca Barr pictured with their prizes at the Coleraine High School annual Prize Distribution in 2010

High Achievers at GCSE- Rachel Wilson, Sara McDowell and Rebecca Barr pictured with their prizes at the Coleraine High School annual Prize Distribution in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD

