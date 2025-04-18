RETRO: Memories of Coleraine Irish Dancing Festivals

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Apr 2025, 15:35 BST
Anyone who walked past Coleraine Town Hall last week will have noticed young Irish dancers practicing their steps in the sunshine.

The Town Hall was playing host to the annual Irish dancing festival.

So we took a look back through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times to remember some dancing festivals in the past.

See if you can recognise anyone...

Adjudicator Rhonda McCullough pictured with competitors and prizewinners of the Fern Festival Irish Dancing at Coleraine Town Hall in 2010.

1. RETRO

Adjudicator Rhonda McCullough pictured with competitors and prizewinners of the Fern Festival Irish Dancing at Coleraine Town Hall in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

DOMINIC'S DANCERS...Rabann Makepeace and Brook McCandless from the Dominic Graham School of Irish Dancing pictured at the Coleraine Festival in 2008

2. RETRO

DOMINIC'S DANCERS...Rabann Makepeace and Brook McCandless from the Dominic Graham School of Irish Dancing pictured at the Coleraine Festival in 2008 Photo: NI WORLD

DELIGHTED DANCERS...Prize winners in the Coleraine Irish Dancing Festival pictured with Adjudicator Ali McKeown in 2008.

3. RETRO

DELIGHTED DANCERS...Prize winners in the Coleraine Irish Dancing Festival pictured with Adjudicator Ali McKeown in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD

MOST PROMISING...Cara Telfer, most promising 7-8 years confined in the Coleraine Irish Dancing Festival in 2008

4. RETRO

MOST PROMISING...Cara Telfer, most promising 7-8 years confined in the Coleraine Irish Dancing Festival in 2008 Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Memories
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice