By The Newsroom
Published 13th May 2025, 14:34 BST
Drumreagh Girls’ Brigade is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

To mark the occasion, we took a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at some memories of the GB’s events.

See who you can recognise...

IN GOOD COMPANY. Pictured along with Officers are prizewinners from Drumreagh GB, who received their awards at their annual Inspection & Display in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

Drumreagh GB pictured at the Riada netball tournament in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD

Jayne Logan and Valerie Hamilton from Drumreagh Presbyterian Church GB who officiated at the Riada District games at Roseyards in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

TO THE FOUR. Drumreagh GB held their annual Inspection & Display in 2008 in their Church Hall. And pictured with their Brigader Brooch and Certificates presented by their mums are (from left), Shauna McFarland (mum Debbie), Rebecca Thompson (Ellen), Heather Graham, (Betty) and Sarah Clyde (Lorna). Included is Inspecting Officer, Karena Shaw. Photo: NI WORLD

