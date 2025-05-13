To mark the occasion, we took a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at some memories of the GB’s events.
See who you can recognise...
1. RETRO
IN GOOD COMPANY. Pictured along with Officers are prizewinners from Drumreagh GB, who received their awards at their annual Inspection & Display in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Drumreagh GB pictured at the Riada netball tournament in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Jayne Logan and Valerie Hamilton from Drumreagh Presbyterian Church GB who officiated at the Riada District games at Roseyards in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
TO THE FOUR. Drumreagh GB held their annual Inspection & Display in 2008 in their Church Hall. And pictured with their Brigader Brooch and Certificates presented by their mums are (from left), Shauna McFarland (mum Debbie), Rebecca Thompson (Ellen), Heather Graham, (Betty) and Sarah Clyde (Lorna). Included is Inspecting Officer, Karena Shaw. Photo: NI WORLD