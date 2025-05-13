4 . RETRO

TO THE FOUR. Drumreagh GB held their annual Inspection & Display in 2008 in their Church Hall. And pictured with their Brigader Brooch and Certificates presented by their mums are (from left), Shauna McFarland (mum Debbie), Rebecca Thompson (Ellen), Heather Graham, (Betty) and Sarah Clyde (Lorna). Included is Inspecting Officer, Karena Shaw. Photo: NI WORLD