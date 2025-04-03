A search in the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times archive revealed stylish photos from celebrations at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush.
And one party-goer who appears in one of the photos went on to take part in a TV reality show – Married at First Sight. Can you spot who it is?
Hopefully these photos bring back fond memories of special occasions for all involved.
DRESSED TO IMPRESS...This group was pictured at the Dunluce School Formal at the Royal Court Hotel in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
OUR BIG NIGHT...Aaron Martin and Rebekah Moore enjoying the Dunluce School Formal in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
Rebecca January and Glen Young pictured during the Dunluce School Formal at the Royal Court Hotel in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD
LOOKING GOOD...Rebekah Moore, Kathy Brogan and Michaela Parke pictured during the Dunluce School Formal at the Royal Court Hotel in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
