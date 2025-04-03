RETRO: Memories of Dunluce School formals...including someone who went on to star in a TV reality show

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 14:57 BST
Dunluce School pupils were cutting a dash for their formals in 2007, 2008 and 2009.

A search in the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times archive revealed stylish photos from celebrations at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush.

And one party-goer who appears in one of the photos went on to take part in a TV reality show – Married at First Sight. Can you spot who it is?

Hopefully these photos bring back fond memories of special occasions for all involved.

DRESSED TO IMPRESS...This group was pictured at the Dunluce School Formal at the Royal Court Hotel in 2009.

DRESSED TO IMPRESS...This group was pictured at the Dunluce School Formal at the Royal Court Hotel in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

OUR BIG NIGHT...Aaron Martin and Rebekah Moore enjoying the Dunluce School Formal in 2009.

OUR BIG NIGHT...Aaron Martin and Rebekah Moore enjoying the Dunluce School Formal in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

Rebecca January and Glen Young pictured during the Dunluce School Formal at the Royal Court Hotel in 2008.

Rebecca January and Glen Young pictured during the Dunluce School Formal at the Royal Court Hotel in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD

LOOKING GOOD...Rebekah Moore, Kathy Brogan and Michaela Parke pictured during the Dunluce School Formal at the Royal Court Hotel in 2009.

LOOKING GOOD...Rebekah Moore, Kathy Brogan and Michaela Parke pictured during the Dunluce School Formal at the Royal Court Hotel in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

