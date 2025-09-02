RETRO: Memories of Garvagh events and happenings from our photo archives

By Una Culkin
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 13:42 BST
We all love to have a look back at old photos and reminisce about days gone by.

In this feature, we have looked back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for snapshots of life in Garvagh.

We found memories of craft fairs, Christmas plays and school prize days.

See if you recognise anyone...

STEP THIS WAY...Pupils from Garvagh High School pictured with their Steps to Success awards in 2010.

1. RETRO

STEP THIS WAY...Pupils from Garvagh High School pictured with their Steps to Success awards in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

WE DID IT...Year 9 pupils from Garvagh High School, pictured with their Steps to Success awards in 2010

2. RETRO

WE DID IT...Year 9 pupils from Garvagh High School, pictured with their Steps to Success awards in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD

TERRIFIC TENS...Year 10G Steps to Success certificate winners at Garvagh High School in 2010.

3. RETRO

TERRIFIC TENS...Year 10G Steps to Success certificate winners at Garvagh High School in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

TOP MARKS...Year 10H Steps to Success certificate winners at Garvagh High School in 2010

4. RETRO

TOP MARKS...Year 10H Steps to Success certificate winners at Garvagh High School in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesColeraine
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice