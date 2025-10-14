RETRO: Memories of Kilraughts events and happenings from our photo archives

We all love to have a look back at old photos and reminisce about days gone by.

In this feature, we have looked back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for snapshots of life in Kilraughts.

We found memories of Christmas dinners, community groups, YFC and quiz nights.

See if you recognise anyone...

Going under the name of 'Outside the Toon' is this team, who competed in a quiz held at the Scenic Inn in 2011.

PSNI members Johnny Madden and Ian Gourley, who gave a talk to boys and girls at Kilraughts Presbyterian Church Hall on Friday in 2010.

Ryan Millar and Sam McClure from Kilraughts YFC in 2010

Emily Walsh, Kilraughts YFC, winner of the 16-25 age group floral art in 2010 in Ballymoney High School.

