RETRO: Memories of marking Pancake Tuesday around Coleraine and Ballymoney

Published 18th Feb 2025, 14:52 BST
With Lent beginning on Wednesday, March 5, thoughts will be turning to Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Tuesday.

Traditionally during Lent, Christians would give up rich, tasty foods such as butter, eggs, sugar and fat - Shrove Tuesday was the last chance to eat them – and what better way to do so than with a delicious pancake!

Here we look back at some photos from our archive of people marking that day.

Primary 2 pupils from Culcrow PS who took part in the pancake races on Shrove Tuesday in 2007.

Primary 2 pupils from Culcrow PS who took part in the pancake races on Shrove Tuesday in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD

Pictured along with their Teacher Mrs Mairead McKay are P1 pupils from St Brigid's PS Ballymoney, who made some tasty pancakes to mark 'Pancake Tuesday' back in 2009.

Pictured along with their Teacher Mrs Mairead McKay are P1 pupils from St Brigid's PS Ballymoney, who made some tasty pancakes to mark 'Pancake Tuesday' back in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

Pancake day racing at Ballytober PS in 2009.

Pancake day racing at Ballytober PS in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

St.Brigids PS Ballymoney Class A pupils Rebekah, James, Ciaran, Kristian and Matthew pictured enjoying Pancake Day at their school in 2009.

St.Brigids PS Ballymoney Class A pupils Rebekah, James, Ciaran, Kristian and Matthew pictured enjoying Pancake Day at their school in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

