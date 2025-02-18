Traditionally during Lent, Christians would give up rich, tasty foods such as butter, eggs, sugar and fat - Shrove Tuesday was the last chance to eat them – and what better way to do so than with a delicious pancake!
Here we look back at some photos from our archive of people marking that day.
1. RETRO
Primary 2 pupils from Culcrow PS who took part in the pancake races on Shrove Tuesday in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Pictured along with their Teacher Mrs Mairead McKay are P1 pupils from St Brigid's PS Ballymoney, who made some tasty pancakes to mark 'Pancake Tuesday' back in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Pancake day racing at Ballytober PS in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
St.Brigids PS Ballymoney Class A pupils Rebekah, James, Ciaran, Kristian and Matthew pictured enjoying Pancake Day at their school in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.