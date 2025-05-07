The north coast circuit races have been thrilling fans for years.
Here we take a look back through our photographic archives at some memories of past North West 200 races and the range of events surrounding the races.
1. RETRO
FLAG DAY...Organisers and participants pictured at a 2007 'Marshals Seminar', for the NW200, held in the Lodge Hotel Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Northern Regional College (NRC) Travel and Tourism students and staff pictured in 2010 presenting a £1,406.20 cheque which they raised through the NW200 charity walk for Action Cancer NI to Amanda Steele from the charity. Also included are tutors, Mrs. Wendy Gallagher, Mr. Ian Jinks, and Mr. Richard Hasson. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Pictured at the North West 200 heat of 2007's Junction One Miss Northern Ireland Competition held in the NW200 Hospitality Marquee are current Miss Northern Ireland Catherine Milligan, centre with newly crowned Miss North West Kirsty Weir, right and Miss Causeway Coast Toni Boyd. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
SPLASH THE CASH...Yvonne McClean of the Best Western Magherabuoy House Hotel pictured with Donna Makhsous of the RNLI who raised money from people using the hotel car park during practice sessions of the NW200 in 2010. The hotel had free parking for those who made a donation. Photo: NI WORLD
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.