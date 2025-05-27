The event has been entertaining car enthusiasts at the Dunluce Centre site and the West Strand in Portrush for two decades.
Here, we take a look back through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at some memories of fairs in the past.
See who you can recognise...
1. RETRO
Representatives of Lindsay Ford, The Ford Enthusiasts Club, Coleraine Borough Council and the Capri Owners Club,were at the Dunluce Centre in Portrush in 2009 to launch the 5th annual Causeway Coast Ford Fair. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Paul Mullan pictured with his late father's 1937 Model Y Special during the Ford Fair at the Dunluce Centre in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Julie Kelly relaxes in her Ford Capri during the Ford Fair at the Dunluce Centre in 2009 Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
Gerald Dallat and his son Gerard relax with their 1952 Prefect during the Ford Fair at the Dunluce Centre in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
