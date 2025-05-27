RETRO: Memories of the Causeway Coast Ford Fair as it marks its 20th anniversary

By The Newsroom
Published 27th May 2025, 16:21 BST
The hugely popular Causeway Coast Ford Fair is 20 years old.

The event has been entertaining car enthusiasts at the Dunluce Centre site and the West Strand in Portrush for two decades.

Here, we take a look back through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at some memories of fairs in the past.

See who you can recognise...

Representatives of Lindsay Ford, The Ford Enthusiasts Club, Coleraine Borough Council and the Capri Owners Club,were at the Dunluce Centre in Portrush in 2009 to launch the 5th annual Causeway Coast Ford Fair.

Paul Mullan pictured with his late father's 1937 Model Y Special during the Ford Fair at the Dunluce Centre in 2009.

Julie Kelly relaxes in her Ford Capri during the Ford Fair at the Dunluce Centre in 2009

Gerald Dallat and his son Gerard relax with their 1952 Prefect during the Ford Fair at the Dunluce Centre in 2009.

