RETRO: Memories of those marvellous Minis in Portrush

Published 30th Apr 2025, 14:36 BST
It’s one of the most popular events on the north coast – the weekend when the Minis come to town!

For years now, Mini enthusiasts have been bringing their beloved motors to Portrush.

Here we take a look back at memories of those marvellous Minis.

Nicole, Dylan, Calvin and Katie enjoying the Causeway Coast Mini Festival at the Dunluce Centre Portrush in 2010

Joanne Caldwell looks in the door mirror of her Mini at the Mini Festival in Portrush in 2009

This group was pictured at the Mini Festival in Portrush in 2009.

Minis on show during the Causeway Coast Mini Festival at the Dunluce Centre Portrush in 2010

