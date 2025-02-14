RETRO: Riding for the Disabled Fun Day at Benvarden Gardens

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Feb 2025, 16:09 BST
We are taking a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

This week we look back at the Riding for the Disabled Fun Days at Benvarden Gardens from 2007 – 2010.

See if you recognise anyone...

DOLLY GOOD SHOW...Alison Brown and 'Dolly' from the RDA with Lauren Osborne during the Riding for Disabled Association (RDA) Fun Day at Benvarden Gardens in 2009.

GREAT GARDENS...Helpers Yvonne Mulligan and Victoria Millar pictured with Ann, Andrew, and Luke Crawford, and Eileen Mitchell during the Riding for Disabled Association (RDA) fun day at Benvarden Gardens in 2008

HAPPY HELPERS...Eric Traylor of the RDA pictured with helpers Tanisha Montgomery and Sandra Barbour during the Riding for Disabled Association (RDA) fun day at Benvarden Gardens in 2008.

LOTS OF FUN...Harry Kerr, Lucy Maguire, Molly Kerr and Finn McLaughlin pictured during the Riding for Disabled Association (RDA) fun day at Benvarden Gardens in 2008

