This week we look back at the Riding for the Disabled Fun Days at Benvarden Gardens from 2007 – 2010.
See if you recognise anyone...
1. RETRO
DOLLY GOOD SHOW...Alison Brown and 'Dolly' from the RDA with Lauren Osborne during the Riding for Disabled Association (RDA) Fun Day at Benvarden Gardens in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
GREAT GARDENS...Helpers Yvonne Mulligan and Victoria Millar pictured with Ann, Andrew, and Luke Crawford, and Eileen Mitchell during the Riding for Disabled Association (RDA) fun day at Benvarden Gardens in 2008 Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
HAPPY HELPERS...Eric Traylor of the RDA pictured with helpers Tanisha Montgomery and Sandra Barbour during the Riding for Disabled Association (RDA) fun day at Benvarden Gardens in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
LOTS OF FUN...Harry Kerr, Lucy Maguire, Molly Kerr and Finn McLaughlin pictured during the Riding for Disabled Association (RDA) fun day at Benvarden Gardens in 2008 Photo: NI WORLD
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.