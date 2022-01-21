The Vice Chairman of the Royal British Legion Northern Ireland Women's Section Brenda Kirkland BEM (right) presents the President of the Larne RBL Women's Section, Olive Gray with a framed certificate marking the local section's 80th year back in 2007.
Roll back the years with photos of a special night at Larne RBL

We’ve turned the clock back to 2007 for this collection of photos which feature the 80th anniversary of Larne Royal British Legion Women’s Section.

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 21st January 2022, 4:38 pm

The pictures - taken by Times’ photographer Peter Rippon - show some of those who gathered in the club for the big celebration.

Have a look and see if you spot anyone you recognise.

1.

Angela Wilson, Anna and Christine Swann and Myrtle and John Smyth pictured at the 80th anniversary of the Larne Royal British Legion Women's Section in 2007.

2.

William Riddell, Karen McCauig, Beth Ferguson and Jackie and Archie Steele pictured at the Larne RBL Women's Section 80th anniversary celebrations.

3.

Enjoying the Larne RBL Women's Section 80th anniversary night in 2007.

4.

Yvonne Magill, Olive Gray and Karen Weir at the 80th anniversary celebrations of Larne RBL Women's Section in 2007.

