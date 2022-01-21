Roll back the years with photos of a special night at Larne RBL

The pictures - taken by Times’ photographer Peter Rippon - show some of those who gathered in the club for the big celebration.

Have a look and see if you spot anyone you recognise.

Want to see some more pictures from the past? Check this out: Memories of East Antrim Boat Club icebreaker swim

1. Angela Wilson, Anna and Christine Swann and Myrtle and John Smyth pictured at the 80th anniversary of the Larne Royal British Legion Women's Section in 2007. Photo Sales

2. William Riddell, Karen McCauig, Beth Ferguson and Jackie and Archie Steele pictured at the Larne RBL Women's Section 80th anniversary celebrations. Photo Sales

3. Enjoying the Larne RBL Women's Section 80th anniversary night in 2007. Photo Sales

4. Yvonne Magill, Olive Gray and Karen Weir at the 80th anniversary celebrations of Larne RBL Women's Section in 2007. Photo Sales