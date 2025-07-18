Sailing back in time with 30 photos from Carrick Regatta days 2011-15

For many people the sight of boats bobbing on the water is synonymous with summer at the seaside – of course for those on board it can be the more serious matter of racing.

These archive photos from Carrickfergus Regatta days 2011-15 show both the social and the competitive.

Whether a landlubber or sailing enthusiast, have a closer look and see who you recognise.

Henry and Eva Ralston, Coirle Butler and Ciara Ralston at Carrick Regatta. INLT 35-422-RM

Fun and games at the Carrickfergus Sailing Club, Roma Moore, Tom Smyth, Kelabe Nelson and Mateo Moore in 2013. INCT 35-003-FP

Colin Ogilby, Alan Montgomery and Trevor McKaig enjoying the atmosphere at Carrick Sailing Club in 2012. INLT 35-419-RM

Helen Curry gets into the spirit of things at the 2012 regatta. INLT 35-424-RM

