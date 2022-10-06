1. 'Strumming the unemployment blues'

Sammy Close from Forthriver Road, Belfast, was strumming the unemployment blues and hoping to hit the right notes that would land him his first job in four years He is pictured outside Belfast City Hall in September 1982. He was hoping to emulate the success of a Londonderry man named Michael McCarron whose sit-down protest at the Guildhall had got him a job. Sammy told the News Letter: “I have tried everything else. I have applied for hundreds of jobs. I went to England and then to Dublin but there was nothing there. I did a bit of busking to get my fare back to Belfast.” He added: “People have been great – they have come over and talked to me, and even though I’m not collecting for myself, they have stuffed money into my pocket"

Photo: News Letter archives