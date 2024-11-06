Looking happy at the charity ball in 2010 are Aileen Hughes and Maria McCaffery.placeholder image
Stylish photos to bring back memories of a grand night out in Tullylagan Country House Hotel, Cookstown back in 2010

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Nov 2024, 17:47 BST
Our latest rummage through the Mid Ulster Mail archives have uncovered these fabulous photos from a great night out in Tullylagan Country House Hotel back in 2010.

The occasion was the Cancer Choices charity ball and it certainly looked like a stylish affair.

Have a look and see if you spot anyone you recognise.

Pictured at the Cancer Choices charity ball held at Tullylagan Country House Hotel in 2010 were Pamela, Orla, Coleen, Patricia, Claire, Karen and Asling.

Pictured at the Cancer Choices charity ball held at Tullylagan Country House Hotel in 2010 were Pamela, Orla, Coleen, Patricia, Claire, Karen and Asling. Photo: Simon Robinson

Jennifer Murphy, Heather Monteverde, Stephanie Reid and Florence Doran who attended the Cancer Choices charity ball held at Tullylagan Country House Hotel in 2010.

Jennifer Murphy, Heather Monteverde, Stephanie Reid and Florence Doran who attended the Cancer Choices charity ball held at Tullylagan Country House Hotel in 2010. Photo: Simon Robinson

Alexandra Brownlee, Elaine Conway, Margaret Conway and Laura Conway pose for our photographer at the Cancer Choices charity ball held at Tullylagan Country House Hotel in 2010.

Alexandra Brownlee, Elaine Conway, Margaret Conway and Laura Conway pose for our photographer at the Cancer Choices charity ball held at Tullylagan Country House Hotel in 2010. Photo: Simon Robinson

Enjoying the Cancer Choices charity ball held at Tullylagan Country House Hotel in 2010 were Madeline Mulgrew, Shelia Kelly, Catherine Butler, Jenny Nelson and David Nelson.

Enjoying the Cancer Choices charity ball held at Tullylagan Country House Hotel in 2010 were Madeline Mulgrew, Shelia Kelly, Catherine Butler, Jenny Nelson and David Nelson. Photo: Simon Robinson

