Take a festive trip down memory lane with these Christmas photos from the Star archive

Do you remember the Christmas lights switch on in Lisburn in 2007? Check out our selection of photos from the festive event and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
1. A festive trip down memory lane to the Christmas Lights switch on in Lisburn in 2007
Loren and Amy McCausland with Amy Cuthbertson and Reece McKeown, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007
Photo: NIWD
Sarah Murdock, Rachel Orr and Amy Masterson, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007
Photo: NIWD
Demi Simpson and Sabrina Adams, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007
Photo: NIWD
Rebekah Allen, Charlene Franklin, Heidi Sandell and Paula Renyolds, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007
Photo: NIWD