Jessica Taggart, Claire Hanley and Shannon MacAuley, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007
Take a festive trip down memory lane with these Christmas photos from the Star archive

Do you remember the Christmas lights switch on in Lisburn in 2007? Check out our selection of photos from the festive event and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

By Julie-Ann Spence
31 minutes ago

If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected]

Loren and Amy McCausland with Amy Cuthbertson and Reece McKeown, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007

Loren and Amy McCausland with Amy Cuthbertson and Reece McKeown, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007

Photo: NIWD

Sarah Murdock, Rachel Orr and Amy Masterson, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007

Sarah Murdock, Rachel Orr and Amy Masterson, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007

Photo: NIWD

Demi Simpson and Sabrina Adams, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007

Demi Simpson and Sabrina Adams, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007

Photo: NIWD

Rebekah Allen, Charlene Franklin, Heidi Sandell and Paula Renyolds, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007

Rebekah Allen, Charlene Franklin, Heidi Sandell and Paula Renyolds, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007

Photo: NIWD

