Take a look at some archive photos of pupils from St Joseph’s Primary School Crumlin

St Joseph's PS Crumlin who played in the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol South West Antrim Indoor Hurling tournament at Antrim Forum in 2012 Photo: NIWD
St Joseph's Primary School, Crumlin, P1 pupils with their teacher Mrs Emma Sheppard, left and Mrs Veronica McCullagh, classroom assistant in 2009 Photo: NIWD
St Joseph's Primary School, Crumlin, P1 pupils with their teacher Mrs Deirdre Downey, right and Mrs Bernadette McLernon, classroom assistant in 2009 Photo: NIWD
St Joseph's Primary School, Crumlin, P1 pupils with their teacher Mrs Keva Lawlor, left and classroom assistants, Mrs Patricia McGarrell and Mrs Anne Bailie in 2009 Photo: NIWD