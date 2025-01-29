Primary one children from St Josephs, Crumlin, along with Mrs Keva Lawlor, teacher, Miss Veronica O'Rourke and Mrs Jennifer McKee, classroom assistants in 2012Primary one children from St Josephs, Crumlin, along with Mrs Keva Lawlor, teacher, Miss Veronica O'Rourke and Mrs Jennifer McKee, classroom assistants in 2012
Take a look at some archive photos of pupils from St Joseph’s Primary School Crumlin

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 29th Jan 2025, 16:12 BST
Were you a pupil at St Joseph’s Primary School in Crumlin between 2009-2012? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].

St Joseph's PS Crumlin who played in the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol South West Antrim Indoor Hurling tournament at Antrim Forum in 2012

St Joseph's PS Crumlin who played in the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol South West Antrim Indoor Hurling tournament at Antrim Forum in 2012 Photo: NIWD

St Joseph's Primary School, Crumlin, P1 pupils with their teacher Mrs Emma Sheppard, left and Mrs Veronica McCullagh, classroom assistant in 2009

St Joseph's Primary School, Crumlin, P1 pupils with their teacher Mrs Emma Sheppard, left and Mrs Veronica McCullagh, classroom assistant in 2009 Photo: NIWD

St Joseph's Primary School, Crumlin, P1 pupils with their teacher Mrs Deirdre Downey, right and Mrs Bernadette McLernon, classroom assistant in 2009

St Joseph's Primary School, Crumlin, P1 pupils with their teacher Mrs Deirdre Downey, right and Mrs Bernadette McLernon, classroom assistant in 2009 Photo: NIWD

St Joseph's Primary School, Crumlin, P1 pupils with their teacher Mrs Keva Lawlor, left and classroom assistants, Mrs Patricia McGarrell and Mrs Anne Bailie in 2009

St Joseph's Primary School, Crumlin, P1 pupils with their teacher Mrs Keva Lawlor, left and classroom assistants, Mrs Patricia McGarrell and Mrs Anne Bailie in 2009 Photo: NIWD

