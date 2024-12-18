Take a look at some photos from the Star archive of children from Lisburn celebrating Christmas over the years

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 18th Dec 2024, 15:19 BST
Over the years children across Lisburn have always been excited to celebrate Christmas in the city.

Whether it is a Christmas show at school, a charity event, or the big light switch on in the city centre, young people have always been a central part of the celebrations.

Take a look through some photographs from the Star archive of city’s children enjoying the festive time of year.

Looking forward to the Lisburn Cathedral Christmas tree festival in 2013 are children from St Josephs Primary School, and the Cathedral Mums and Tots group, with organisers Martie Kennedy, Margaret Fullerton, Jill Lester, Cathedral Vicar Simon Genoe and Rector Sam Wright

1. Take a look at some Star archive photos of young people in Lisburn celebrating Christmas

Looking forward to the Lisburn Cathedral Christmas tree festival in 2013 are children from St Josephs Primary School, and the Cathedral Mums and Tots group, with organisers Martie Kennedy, Margaret Fullerton, Jill Lester, Cathedral Vicar Simon Genoe and Rector Sam Wright Photo: NIWD

Ballycarrickmaddy pupils Jack Young, Ethan McMahon Courtaney McCaughey and Tim Honeyford along with Lee Beckett and Kathryn Devlin from Jumping Clay Lisburn who called to make Christmas decorations during a PTA supported event in 2013

2. Take a look at some Star archive photos of young people in Lisburn celebrating Christmas

Ballycarrickmaddy pupils Jack Young, Ethan McMahon Courtaney McCaughey and Tim Honeyford along with Lee Beckett and Kathryn Devlin from Jumping Clay Lisburn who called to make Christmas decorations during a PTA supported event in 2013 Photo: NIWD

Five-year-old Isobel Allen making friends with one of Santa's reindeers in Lisburn in 2013

3. Take a look at some Star archive photos of young people in Lisburn celebrating Christmas

Five-year-old Isobel Allen making friends with one of Santa's reindeers in Lisburn in 2013 Photo: NIWD

Anahilt Primary School Choir led the singing of carols at the switching on of the Christmas Tree Lights at Ballycrune Crossroads by the Mayor of Lisburn Margaret Tolerton in 2013.

4. Take a look at some Star archive photos of young people in Lisburn celebrating Christmas

Anahilt Primary School Choir led the singing of carols at the switching on of the Christmas Tree Lights at Ballycrune Crossroads by the Mayor of Lisburn Margaret Tolerton in 2013. Photo: NIWD

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Lisburn
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice