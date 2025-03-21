Take a look at some photos from the Star archive of pupils from Knockmore Primary School

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].
The Mayor of Lisburn, Councillor Brian Heading (left) pictured with Sharon Shannon (Principal) and pupils and teachers of Knockmore Primary School at a Civic Reception at Lagan Valley Island in 2012 Photo: NIWD
Knockmore Primary School P1 pupils with teachers Mrs Pamela Jones and Miss Joan Davidson and classroom assistants Mrs Sharon Johnston and Miss Ellie Sterling in 2013 Photo: NIWD
Knockmore Primary School Primary Seven Class in 2012 Photo: NIWD
Knockmore Primary School pupils pictured with members the National Trust planting flower beds at the School when the National Trust Paid a visit in 2012 Photo: NIWD
