Take a look at some photos from the Star archive of pupils from Knockmore Primary School

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st Mar 2025, 16:31 BST
Were you a pupil at Knockmore Primary School between 2012 and 2016? Take a look at some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].

The Mayor of Lisburn, Councillor Brian Heading (left) pictured with Sharon Shannon (Principal) and pupils and teachers of Knockmore Primary School at a Civic Reception at Lagan Valley Island in 2012

The Mayor of Lisburn, Councillor Brian Heading (left) pictured with Sharon Shannon (Principal) and pupils and teachers of Knockmore Primary School at a Civic Reception at Lagan Valley Island in 2012 Photo: NIWD

Knockmore Primary School P1 pupils with teachers Mrs Pamela Jones and Miss Joan Davidson and classroom assistants Mrs Sharon Johnston and Miss Ellie Sterling in 2013

Knockmore Primary School P1 pupils with teachers Mrs Pamela Jones and Miss Joan Davidson and classroom assistants Mrs Sharon Johnston and Miss Ellie Sterling in 2013 Photo: NIWD

Knockmore Primary School Primary Seven Class in 2012

Knockmore Primary School Primary Seven Class in 2012 Photo: NIWD

Knockmore Primary School pupils pictured with members the National Trust planting flower beds at the School when the National Trust Paid a visit in 2012

Knockmore Primary School pupils pictured with members the National Trust planting flower beds at the School when the National Trust Paid a visit in 2012 Photo: NIWD

