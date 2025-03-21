Knockmore Primary School P1 pupils along with teachers Mrs Pamela Jones and Mrs Elizabeth Stuttard and classroom assistants Miss Ellie Sterling and Mrs Sharon Johnston in 2012

Take a look at some photos from the Star archive of pupils from Knockmore Primary School

Were you a pupil at Knockmore Primary School between 2012 and 2016? Take a look at some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.