Take a look back at some photos from the Star archive of Killowen Primary School pupils

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 18th Feb 2025, 11:53 BST
Were you a pupil at Killowen Primary School between 2015 and 2017? Check out these photographs from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].

Mayor Thomas Beckett pictured with P5 candidates ahead of an election to choose members of Killowen Primary School council in 2015

Mayor Thomas Beckett pictured with P5 candidates ahead of an election to choose members of Killowen Primary School council in 2015 Photo: NIWD

The pupils of Killowen Primary School at the K Factor Talent Show in 2015

The pupils of Killowen Primary School at the K Factor Talent Show in 2015 Photo: NIWD

Killowen Primary School principal Fiona Douglas pictured with Natasha McCartney and Callum McComb who acted as presiding officers in the school's election to choose members of the pupils' council in 2015

Killowen Primary School principal Fiona Douglas pictured with Natasha McCartney and Callum McComb who acted as presiding officers in the school's election to choose members of the pupils' council in 2015 Photo: NIWD

Pictured at the 2014 Bee Safe event in Lisburn are: (l-r) Noah from Killowen Primary School; Constable Patterson, PSNI; Councillor Luke Poots, Vice-Chair of the Council's Environmental Services Committee; Susan O'Neill, Child Safety Bus Co-Ordinator, Translink and Jody from Killowen Primary School.

Pictured at the 2014 Bee Safe event in Lisburn are: (l-r) Noah from Killowen Primary School; Constable Patterson, PSNI; Councillor Luke Poots, Vice-Chair of the Council's Environmental Services Committee; Susan O'Neill, Child Safety Bus Co-Ordinator, Translink and Jody from Killowen Primary School. Photo: NIWD

