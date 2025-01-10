Ballymacrickett Primary Seven Class in 2009Ballymacrickett Primary Seven Class in 2009
Ballymacrickett Primary Seven Class in 2009

Take a look back at some photos from the Star archive of pupils from Ballymacrickett Primary

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 10th Jan 2025, 16:34 GMT
Were you a pupil at Ballymacrickett Primary School between 2006-2011? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].

Ballymacrickett Primary One pupils in 2010

Ballymacrickett Primary One pupils in 2010 Photo: NIWD

Ballymacrickett Primary School Primary Seven Class in 2010

Ballymacrickett Primary School Primary Seven Class in 2010 Photo: NIWD

Children from Ballymacrickett arrive for the first classes in their new state-of-the-art school in 2008

Children from Ballymacrickett arrive for the first classes in their new state-of-the-art school in 2008 Photo: NIWD

Ballymacrickett Primary Seven teacher Mr Brendan O'Neill and Classroom Assistant Miss Shaneen McDonald with their Class in 2012

Ballymacrickett Primary Seven teacher Mr Brendan O'Neill and Classroom Assistant Miss Shaneen McDonald with their Class in 2012 Photo: NIWD

