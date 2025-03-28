P2 pupils from Brownlee Primary School getting ready for the 'Step Back In Time' concert at the Civic Centre, to mark the school's centenary in 2014P2 pupils from Brownlee Primary School getting ready for the 'Step Back In Time' concert at the Civic Centre, to mark the school's centenary in 2014
Take a look through some archive photos of Brownlee Primary pupils

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Mar 2025, 16:38 BST
Were you a pupil at Brownlee Primary School in 2014-2015? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].

P1 pupils from Brownlee Primary School getting ready for the 'Step Back In Time' concert at the Civic Centre, to mark the school's centenary in 2014

P1 pupils from Brownlee Primary School getting ready for the 'Step Back In Time' concert at the Civic Centre, to mark the school's centenary in 2014 Photo: NIWD

P4 pupils from Brownlee Primary School getting ready for the 'Step Back In Time' concert at the Civic Centre, to mark the school's centenary in 2014

P4 pupils from Brownlee Primary School getting ready for the 'Step Back In Time' concert at the Civic Centre, to mark the school's centenary in 2014 Photo: NIWD

P7 pupils from Brownlee Primary School getting ready for the 'Step Back In Time' concert at the Civic Centre, to mark the school's centenary in 2014

P7 pupils from Brownlee Primary School getting ready for the 'Step Back In Time' concert at the Civic Centre, to mark the school's centenary in 2014 Photo: NIWD

P5 pupils from Brownlee Primary School getting ready for the 'Step Back In Time' concert at the Civic Centre, to mark the school's centenary in 2014

P5 pupils from Brownlee Primary School getting ready for the 'Step Back In Time' concert at the Civic Centre, to mark the school's centenary in 2014 Photo: NIWD

