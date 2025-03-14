Pupils in year 11 and 12 at Fort Hill College in 2006 with their Top of Form Certificates.placeholder image
Pupils in year 11 and 12 at Fort Hill College in 2006 with their Top of Form Certificates.

Take a look through some archive photos of students from Fort Hill Integrated College

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 14th Mar 2025, 16:16 BST
Were you a student at Fort Hill Integrated College in 2006-2007? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].

Fort Hill College Sixth Form Child Care Students who collected for Child Line in Lisburn City Centre in 2006. Back row L-R Kerry Campbell, Naomi Johnston, Carly Campbell and Laura Scales. Front row L-R Zara Johnston, Danielle Parkinson and Laura Davidson.

1. Check out these photos from the Star archive of Fort Hill Integrated students

Fort Hill College Sixth Form Child Care Students who collected for Child Line in Lisburn City Centre in 2006. Back row L-R Kerry Campbell, Naomi Johnston, Carly Campbell and Laura Scales. Front row L-R Zara Johnston, Danielle Parkinson and Laura Davidson. Photo: NIWD

Soloists who preformed at Fort Hill College's Carol Concert

2. Check out these photos from the Star archive of Fort Hill Integrated students

Soloists who preformed at Fort Hill College's Carol Concert Photo: NIWD

Fort Hill College Pupils Emma Killin, Rebecca Richards, Katherine Tucker in front Jessica Prenctie and Samantha McComb who won best player awards at the Inter House tournament in 2006

3. Check out these photos from the Star archive of Fort Hill Integrated students

Fort Hill College Pupils Emma Killin, Rebecca Richards, Katherine Tucker in front Jessica Prenctie and Samantha McComb who won best player awards at the Inter House tournament in 2006 Photo: NIWD

Representatives of the Year 10 Rugby team from Fort Hill College who defeated Kilkeel High School in 2006

4. Check out these photos from the Star archive of Fort Hill Integrated students

Representatives of the Year 10 Rugby team from Fort Hill College who defeated Kilkeel High School in 2006 Photo: NIWD

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice