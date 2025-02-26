Mrs Campbell and Mrs Morrison with P1 pupils at Lisburn Central Primary School in 2009Mrs Campbell and Mrs Morrison with P1 pupils at Lisburn Central Primary School in 2009
Mrs Campbell and Mrs Morrison with P1 pupils at Lisburn Central Primary School in 2009

Take a look through some photos of Lisburn Central Primary pupils from the Star archive

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 26th Feb 2025, 15:27 BST
Were you a pupil at Lisburn Central Primary School between 2007-2012? Take a look through from photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

If you have any old photos that you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].

Lisburn Central Primary School represented by Mr R Brown and pupils L Stewart, Caitlin Ferguson, Bethany Lockhart, Luanna McMullan and Laura McMurray at the 2008 Lisburn fun run

1. Check out these photos of Central Primary from the Star archive

Lisburn Central Primary School represented by Mr R Brown and pupils L Stewart, Caitlin Ferguson, Bethany Lockhart, Luanna McMullan and Laura McMurray at the 2008 Lisburn fun run Photo: NIWD

Chloe Hamilton, Leigha Stewart and Alice-Louise Kyle at the Build-A-Bear workshop, at Lisburn Central Primary School in 2009

2. Check out these photos of Central Primary from the Star archive

Chloe Hamilton, Leigha Stewart and Alice-Louise Kyle at the Build-A-Bear workshop, at Lisburn Central Primary School in 2009 Photo: NIWD

Lisburn Central Primary School Primary Seven pupils in 2009

3. Check out these photos of Central Primary from the Star archive

Lisburn Central Primary School Primary Seven pupils in 2009 Photo: NIWD

Colin Shields, captain of the Belfast Giants ice hockey team, and Ann Broome, Tecso community champions, pictured in 2010 with pupils from Lisburn Central Primary School, as part of a Giants/Tesco campaign to help children keep fit.

4. Check out these photos of Central Primary from the Star archive

Colin Shields, captain of the Belfast Giants ice hockey team, and Ann Broome, Tecso community champions, pictured in 2010 with pupils from Lisburn Central Primary School, as part of a Giants/Tesco campaign to help children keep fit. Photo: NIWD

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice