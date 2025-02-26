Take a look through some photos of Lisburn Central Primary pupils from the Star archive

If you have any old photos that you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].
1. Check out these photos of Central Primary from the Star archive
Lisburn Central Primary School represented by Mr R Brown and pupils L Stewart, Caitlin Ferguson, Bethany Lockhart, Luanna McMullan and Laura McMurray at the 2008 Lisburn fun run Photo: NIWD
Chloe Hamilton, Leigha Stewart and Alice-Louise Kyle at the Build-A-Bear workshop, at Lisburn Central Primary School in 2009 Photo: NIWD
Lisburn Central Primary School Primary Seven pupils in 2009 Photo: NIWD
Colin Shields, captain of the Belfast Giants ice hockey team, and Ann Broome, Tecso community champions, pictured in 2010 with pupils from Lisburn Central Primary School, as part of a Giants/Tesco campaign to help children keep fit. Photo: NIWD