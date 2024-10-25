All dressed up for Twilight Night in Wallace Park in 2014All dressed up for Twilight Night in Wallace Park in 2014
All dressed up for Twilight Night in Wallace Park in 2014

Take a spooky trip down memory lane

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 25th Oct 2024, 16:28 BST
Did you enjoy Twilight Night at Wallace Park this year? Were you also at the same event a decade ago?

Check out these photographs from the Star archive from Twilight Night 2014.

Over 5,000 Trick or Treaters braved the crisp autumnal weather to celebrate Lisburn's Twilight Night by Fair Light in Wallace Park in 2014

1. Take a trip down memory lane

Over 5,000 Trick or Treaters braved the crisp autumnal weather to celebrate Lisburn's Twilight Night by Fair Light in Wallace Park in 2014 Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Who ya gonna call?

Who ya gonna call?

Who ya gonna call? Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Lisburn’s hugely popular Twilight Night by Fairy Light brought thousands of visitors to Wallace Park in 2014

3. Take a trip down memory lane

Lisburn’s hugely popular Twilight Night by Fairy Light brought thousands of visitors to Wallace Park in 2014 Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Twilight Night by Fairy Light at Wallace Park in 2014

4. Take a trip down memory lane

Twilight Night by Fairy Light at Wallace Park in 2014 Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

