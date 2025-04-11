Take a step back in time and check out these archive photos from Ballinderry Primary School

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].
Ballinderry Primary School Primary pupils in 2011 Photo: NIWD
Staff and pupils at Ballinderry Primary School were delighted to be awarded their third green Eco Flag from Helen Cassidy TIDY Northern Ireland in 2012 Photo: NIWD
The staff and pupils of Ballinderry Primary were delighted to win an award at the Impact 2010 Youth Sustainability and Environment Awards in the Waterfront Hall Photo: NIWD
Belfast Giant Craig Peacock, Ann Broome of Tesco pictured with Ballinderry Primary School pupils in 2012 Photo: NIWD
