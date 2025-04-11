Ballinderry Primary School Primary One Class in 2011Ballinderry Primary School Primary One Class in 2011
Ballinderry Primary School Primary One Class in 2011

Take a step back in time and check out these archive photos from Ballinderry Primary School

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:37 BST
Were you a pupil at Ballinderry Primary School between 2007-2012? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].

Ballinderry Primary School Primary pupils in 2011

Staff and pupils at Ballinderry Primary School were delighted to be awarded their third green Eco Flag from Helen Cassidy TIDY Northern Ireland in 2012

The staff and pupils of Ballinderry Primary were delighted to win an award at the Impact 2010 Youth Sustainability and Environment Awards in the Waterfront Hall

Belfast Giant Craig Peacock, Ann Broome of Tesco pictured with Ballinderry Primary School pupils in 2012

