Were you a pupil at Friends Prep in 2006-2008? Take a look through some photos from our archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST

If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected]

Orla Morrissey plays at the Friends Prep open day in 2008

Orla Morrissey plays at the Friends Prep open day in 2008 Photo: NIWD

Friends Prep pupils with a plaque from the Cancer Fund for Children after raising over £280 for the Charity in 2007

Friends Prep pupils with a plaque from the Cancer Fund for Children after raising over £280 for the Charity in 2007 Photo: NIWD

Friends Prep pupils Lucy and Sophie Waring presented a cheque of £1000 to Professor Terry Lappin of N.I Leukaemia Research Fund in 2008 raised through donations made by parents at the schools Nativity Play in memory of John Waring former Head of Friends Prep Department

Friends Prep pupils Lucy and Sophie Waring presented a cheque of £1000 to Professor Terry Lappin of N.I Leukaemia Research Fund in 2008 raised through donations made by parents at the schools Nativity Play in memory of John Waring former Head of Friends Prep Department Photo: NIWD

Sara and Chantel Black with Anna Manteith and Kate Rocks playing at Friends Prep in 2008

Sara and Chantel Black with Anna Manteith and Kate Rocks playing at Friends Prep in 2008 Photo: NIWD

